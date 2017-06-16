Wasiirka Arimaha dibada Jabuuti oo shir jaraaid ku sheegay in Qadar la noqtay ciidamdeedii Nabad ila

Wasiirka Arimaha dibada Jabuuti oo shir jaraaid ku sheegay in Qadar la noqtay ciidamdeedii Nabad ila

- June 16, 2017
- in News
126
0
script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js">

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Djibouti accuses Eritrea of occupying a contested mountainous area