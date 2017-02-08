Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo elected Somalia’s next President

script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js">

Mogadishu (HOL) – Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo will be the next President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Farmajo was second in the first round of voting, trailing behind Presidential incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Sheikh Sharif Ahmed and Omar ABdirashid were neck and neck in the first round with 49 and 37 votes respectively.

In the second round of voting, Farmajo won an astounding 184 votes. His opponents, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sheikh Sharif Ahmed trailed far behind and had a 119 combined votes.

Initially, a third round of voting was set to take place but minutes before the vote Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced that he will gracefully concede the election to a roaring applause.