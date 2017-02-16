Explosions heard outside Villa Somalia after power transfer ceremony

script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js">

Thursday February 16, 2017

Mogadishu (HOL) – President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has taken the reigns of the presidency on Thursday after ceremony his predecessor, former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud vacated Villa Somalia.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud lost his bid for reelection on February 8th after over 4 years in office

A small ceremony was held to commemorate the event ahead of the official Presidential Inauguration scheduled for February 22.

Shortly after the ceremony, several explosions were heard near the Presidential compound. First reports indicate that it was mortar fire although Hiiraan Online cannot independently verify what caused the explosions.

An HOL reporter said that at least three have been killed including young children. He added that two more were seriously wounded and have been transported to a local hospital

President Farmajo will now be in full control of the Presidential office and is expected to reside at Villa Somalia