2017-02-24 djibouti HomeNews Emperor Haileselassie talks to reporters about Djibouti’s possible return to Ethiopia (French) Emperor Haileselassie talks to reporters about Djibouti’s possible return to Ethiopia (French) - February 24, 2017 - in News 42 0 script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"> Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.