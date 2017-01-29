DAAWO:-Wasiirka Arimaha Gudaha Somaliland Oo Go’aamo Adag Dul Dhigay Ajaanibka Ku Sugan Gudaha Somaliland”Reer Xamar Ma Maqli Karo

DAAWO:-Wasiirka Arimaha Gudaha Somaliland Oo Go’aamo Adag Dul Dhigay Ajaanibka Ku Sugan Gudaha Somaliland”Reer Xamar Ma Maqli Karo

- January 29, 2017
- in News
131
0
script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js">

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

WARKA SBC TV 31 01 2017 HARGAYSA