Daawo Sababta Liiska Argagixisada Looga Saarey Sheekh Mukhtaar Roobow Iyo Goobta Uu Ku Nool Yahay

Daawo Sababta Liiska Argagixisada Looga Saarey Sheekh Mukhtaar Roobow Iyo Goobta Uu Ku Nool Yahay

- June 24, 2017
- in News
93
0
script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js">

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

POLICEKA SUCUUDIGA OO AFDUUB JIRDIL IYO KUFSI U GEYSTEY HABLO SOOMAALIYEED OO JIDAH KU SUGAN