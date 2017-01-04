Car bomb leaves four private security guards wounded in Mogadishu

script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js">

An explosion near the UNDP compound in Mogadishu this morning has left at least four people wounded, according to police and witnesses.

“We can confirm that four guards working for the United Nations were injured,” said Major Nur Osman, a police officer at the scene.

Ads By Google

Early reports indicate that a bomb was planted onto a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck that was parked in a nearby garage operated by the UNDP.

According to the UNDP and UNSOM’s official twitter page, no UNDP staff were among the wounded.

The UN guards that were incorrectly reported as injured were actually soldiers from DUGUF, a private security company.

DUGUF is a security and risk management firm that provides security to the UN and various embassies in Somalia.

Witnesses told HOL that security forces immediately cordoned off the scene.