Bodies of dead white couple found on a Somali beach

Wednesday, January 04, 2017



Gandarshe, a fishing village just outside of Merca. FILE PHOTO

Mogadishu (HOL) – The dead bodies of a foreign couple has been discovered on the shores near the port city of Merca late Tuesday night.

Residents in the sleepy seaside village of Gandarshe reported to HOL that the bodies of a man and women were found on the beach with obvious signs of trauma.

The couple was described as white and in their mid-forties.

The village residents speculate that the couple may have been tourists who were abducted and murdered by their hostage takers. They point at the visible wounds and scars on they body as indicative of torture.

Lower Shabelle officials declined to comment on the speculation and did not offer any other information.

Witnesses report that the bodies have been removed from the beach and have been buried outside the village.

Al-Shabab militants maintain an active presence in the Gandarshe area.